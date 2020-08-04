Ravelo is one of the Cardinals who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Cardinals have been shut down for a week to avoid a further spread of the virus. Ravelo has appeared in just one game this season, so if the team returns before he clears league protocols, his absence won't significantly impact the team's plans.
