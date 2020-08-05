Ravelo (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday.
Ravelo was one of the players that gave the Cardinals permission to release the news of his positive diagnosis for COVID-19 amid the team's outbreak, and his placement on the injured list will free up a spot on the active roster. The 28-year-old will be eligible to return to the team once he produces two consecutive negative tests. The Cardinals purchased Max Schrock's contract in a corresponding move to fill Ravelo's depth role on the roster.
