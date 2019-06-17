Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Promotion official
The Cardinals selected Ravelo's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
After nine years slogging it out in the minors, Ravelo will be rewarded with his first trip to the big leagues. The 27-year-old slashed an impressive .333/.414/.543 with nine home runs and 42 RBI in 63 games at Memphis, but his lack of defensive flexibility may largely limit him to a pinch-hitting role while he's up with the big club. Ravelo has split time between first base and left field this season.
