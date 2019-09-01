Ravelo was recalled by the Cardinals on Sunday.

Ravelo has made a number of appearances with the big-league club this season but has spent the majority of his time with Triple-A Memphis. In the minors, he's managed a strong .299/.383/.473 line in 95 games. Though he'll get to close the season in the majors, he isn't likely to see much playing time thanks to Paul Goldschmidt and a crowded Cardinals' outfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories