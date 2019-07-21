Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Recalled to majors
Ravelo was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.
This will be Ravelo's second stint with the big-league club this season. He has hit .313/.389/.489 across 303 plate appearances with Triple-A Memphis and will likely serve only as depth along the Cardinals infield. However, he is in the lineup Sunday against the Reds, batting third and playing first base.
