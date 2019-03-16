The Cardinals scratched Ravelo from their lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It's unclear if a physical issue resulted in Ravelo's removal from the lineup or if manager Mike Shildt merely had second thoughts about his starting nine for the afternoon. Either way, Ravelo isn't in line to crack the Cardinals' Opening Day roster and is slated to begin the campaign at Triple-A Memphis, where he slashed .308/.392/.487 with 13 home runs across 398 plate appearances in 2018.