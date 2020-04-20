Ravelo hit .237 (9-for-38) with three doubles, two RBI, six walks, one stolen base and five runs across 14 Grapefruit League games before spring training was suspended.

The 27-year-old saw plenty of action in anticipation of filling multiple roles in the coming season. Ravelo is expected to fill in occasionally at first base and the outfield while also serving as a designated pinch-hitter of sorts. The long-time minor-leaguer finally broke into the majors in 2019, slashing .205/.256/.410 across 43 plate appearances over 29 games.