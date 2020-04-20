Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Sees plenty of spring at-bats
Ravelo hit .237 (9-for-38) with three doubles, two RBI, six walks, one stolen base and five runs across 14 Grapefruit League games before spring training was suspended.
The 27-year-old saw plenty of action in anticipation of filling multiple roles in the coming season. Ravelo is expected to fill in occasionally at first base and the outfield while also serving as a designated pinch-hitter of sorts. The long-time minor-leaguer finally broke into the majors in 2019, slashing .205/.256/.410 across 43 plate appearances over 29 games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Tagged for utility/pinch-hit role•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Left off roster for NLDS•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Hits tape-measure blast•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Slugs pinch-hit homer•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Recalled by St. Louis•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Target Wong
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The scarcities at starting pitcher and relief pitcher were readily apparent in our latest Head-to-Head...
-
Advanced stats primer for pitchers
Here are some of the key advanced stats to look at for pitchers and shows you how to use them...
-
Mailbag: Roto merits; Stanton's value
Is Trea Turner a deserving first-rounder? Why do ADP results vary so much from site to site?...