Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Sent down to Triple-A
Ravelo was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Ravelo spent the weekend prior to the break with the Cardinals, striking out in both of his at-bats. He's gone 1-for-8 with the big-league club this season but owns a .323/.402/.512 slash line for Memphis.
More News
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Back in big leagues•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Optioned to Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Notches first MLB hit•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Promotion official•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Set to join Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Another solid season at Memphis•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Whether your looking at an extra short or extra long scoring period fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 16
Whether your league is going with the extra short four-day scoring period or extra long 11-day...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Second-half sell-high six
It's been a great first half for this half-dozen, but if you can find a taker, you might want...
-
Second-half breakouts
Looking for someone to carry you in the second half? Chris Towers gives seven of his favor...