Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Set to join Cardinals
Ravelo is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Memphis by the Cardinals, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Ravelo had an ugly start to the season with Memphis after a spring training injury but is now slashing .333/.414/.543 with nine homers through 63 games for the Redbirds. The 27-year-old is unlikely to see any extended playing time considering the Cardinals have all their starters healthy, but he's nonetheless set to receive his first taste of the majors.
