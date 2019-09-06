Ravelo entered Thursday's win over the Giants as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and hit a two-run home run in his only at-bat.

It was the career minor leaguer's first career round tripper, and the 422-foot shot to left center with Tyler O'Neill aboard closed out the Cardinals' 10-run outburst. Ravelo has hit safely in all three of the games he's logged at least one at-bat in since most recently being called up Sept. 1.