Ravelo, who's slated to fill in at both first base and the outfield this season, is also a primary candidate for the pinch-hit role Jose Martinez frequently occupied last season, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Ravelo finally made it to the big leagues in 2019 following nine-plus seasons in the minors, although he logged just 43 plate appearances over 29 games. However, there are hopes the 27-year-old will play a more extensive role this coming season, and with rosters expanding to 26, Rogers reports Ravelo should be a primary beneficiary while seeing duty at multiple spots.