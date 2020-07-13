Sanchez produced a second positive COVID-19 test and consequently remains under quarantine, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "Every day that goes by that they're not here is more of a challenge," manager Mike Shildt said about the players being ready for Opening Day. "The biggest two factors will be when they get here, that alone might [impact] their ability to start the season with us, but if they do get here, we still have an opportunity to work into ... how they look and how they can get ready without the feeling of rushing."

The southpaw initially tested positive during intake screenings for summer camp, and he evidently hasn't overcome infection more than 10 days later. Shildt did report Sanchez is asymptomatic, but he'll have to test negative twice within a 24-hour span before being allowed to join the team.