Sanchez was recalled by the Cardinals to serve as the 29th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Sanchez will be available to make his major-league debut Saturday. The Cardinals plan to have a bullpen game for the second game of the twin bill against the White Sox, which would give the southpaw the best chance to make an appearance. Even though the team is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, Sanchez will likely return to the alternate training site following Saturday's doubleheader.