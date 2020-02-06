Cardinals' Ricardo Sanchez: Claimed by Cardinals
Sanchez was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Thursday.
Sanchez spent all of the 2019 seasons with Double-A Arkansas, making 27 starts and posting a 4.44 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 135:38 K:BB across 146 innings. Assuming he stays put, the 22-year-old southpaw figures to open the 2020 season with the Cardinals' Double- or Triple-A affiliate. In order to free up a 40-man spot for Sanchez, Ramon Urias was designated for assignment.
