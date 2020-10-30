Sanchez (elbow) was reinstated from the 45-day injured list and outrighted to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Sanchez's reinstatement from the injured list is simply procedural as he's expected to miss the entire 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery earlier in October. He'll be removed from the 40-man roster heading into the offseason after posting a 6.75 ERA with four strikeouts over 5.1 innings during his first major-league action in 2020.