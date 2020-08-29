Sanchez was placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow pain Saturday.
Sanchez allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one over two innings Friday, but he apparently felt something during his appearance that will require a stay on the injured list. The exact nature and severity of the injury are unclear. The Cardinals called up several relievers to take Sanchez's place in the bullpen.
