Cardinals' Ricardo Sanchez: Sent to Double-A
The Cardinals optioned Sanchez to Double-A Springfield on March 7.
Though he changed organizations this offseason after joining St. Louis as a waiver pickup from Seattle, Sanchez will open 2020 at the same level he's spent most of the past two years. While covering 146 innings for Double-A Arkansas in 2019, the 22-year-old southpaw posted a 4.44 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 135:38 K:BB.
