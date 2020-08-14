Sanchez will be added to the Cardinals' major-league roster for Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox assuming they're cleared to play following their COVID-19 outbreak, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Sanchez tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-July but has recovered and is slated to join a big-league roster for the first time. According to Jones, Sanchez will take the 29th spot allocated to teams for doubleheaders, and thus figures to be sent back to the alternate training site following Saturday's games. That being said, the reliever could have a chance of making his big-league debut with the Redbirds going with a bullpen game for the back end of the doubleheader.