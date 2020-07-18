Sanchez (illness) was placed on the injured list Saturday.
The 23-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 in early July and produced a second positive result July 12, forcing him to remain under quarantine. Manager Mike Shildt indicated at that time Sanchez was asymptomatic, but he still needs to produce two negative tests results before joining the team. The left-hander was never likely to make the season-opening roster after posting a 4.44 ERA and 1.34 WHIP at Double-A Arkansas last season.
