Sanchez (left elbow pain) was transferred to the 45-day injured list Monday.
Sanchez gave up four earned runs on five hits and five walks in 5.1 innings (three appearances) before landing on the IL over the weekend. This move ends his 2020 season and it's unclear if Sanchez will be able to avoid surgery on his throwing elbow.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ricardo Sanchez: Placed on injured list•
-
Cardinals' Ricardo Sanchez: Called up as 29th man•
-
Cardinals' Ricardo Sanchez: Set to join roster•
-
Cardinals' Ricardo Sanchez: Shifts to injured list•
-
Cardinals' Ricardo Sanchez: Another positive COVID test•
-
Cardinals' Ricardo Sanchez: Tests positive for coronavirus•