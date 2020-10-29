Sanchez (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery earlier in October, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 23-year-old landed on the injured list in late August with left elbow pain, and he was unable to avoid Tommy John surgery. Due to the timing of the procedure, Sanchez is all but guaranteed to miss the entirety of the 2021 campaign.
