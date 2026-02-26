Cardinals' Richard Fitts: Big velocity in spring debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fitts tossed two scoreless frames Wednesday against the Mets in his Grapefruit League debut.
Fitts surrendered a pair of singles, didn't walk anyone and notched one strikeout. Notably, the righty averaged 97.6 mph with his four-seamer and topped out at 98.6 mph. It's a big velocity jump after he averaged 95.9 mph with the heater in 2025, and it also reinforces that Fitts is healthy after he missed the final five weeks of the regular season with right arm neuritis. Fitts is competing for a spot in the Cardinals' rotation and certainly made a positive first impression.
