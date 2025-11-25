The Cardinals acquired Fitts and Brandon Clarke from the Red Sox on Tuesday in exchange for Sonny Gray and cash considerations, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Fitts made 14 starts and one relief appearance for the Red Sox the past two years, collecting a 3.97 ERA and 49:23 K:BB over 65.2 innings. The right-hander is under team control through 2031 and stands a good chance to open the season in the Cardinals' rotation. Fitts ended the season on the injured list with right arm neuritis, but he entered the offseason without limitations.