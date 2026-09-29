Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said Monday that Fitts (lat) is on track to be ready at the start of spring training but will have his workload monitored, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fitts underwent right lat surgery in April after getting hurt while pitching at Triple-A Memphis. It's unclear where Fitts currently is in the rehab process, but Bloom said the righty is "hellbent on being part of this picture from the jump" next season. Assuming health, Fitts will be in the mix for a rotation spot next season. However, after all the time off there's a good chance he'll begin the campaign back at Memphis.