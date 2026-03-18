Cardinals' Richard Fitts: Loses out in rotation competition
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals optioned Fitts to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
Fitts' demotion signals that Kyle Leahy and Andre Pallante have beaten him out in the camp competition for the final two spots in the Cardinals' Opening Day rotation. After being acquired from the Red Sox over the winter, Fitts had an uneven performance over his three Grapefruit League starts, posting a respectable 9:3 K:BB but allowing six earned runs on nine hits across 9.1 innings.
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