Palacios is starting in center field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Padres.
This is the first career leadoff opportunity for Palacios, who has posted an impressive .304/.333/.522 slash line in 24 plate appearances since the Cardinals called him up from Triple-A Memphis on Aug. 17. Tommy Edman is getting the day off.
