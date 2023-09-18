Palacios will start in left field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Brewers.
Palacios will stick in the lineup for the Cardinals' fourth consecutive matchup with a right-handed starting pitcher. Since receiving a call-up from Triple-A Memphis on Aug. 17, Palacios has slashed .275/.302/.549 with four home runs and a stolen base across 54 plate appearances. He should continue to occupy a strong-side platoon role in the corner outfield after the Cardinals recently placed Tyler O'Neill (foot) on the 10-day injured list.
More News
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Getting start in left field•
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Provides only run in win•
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Goes deep twice off bench•
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Batting leadoff Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Hits bench Monday•
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Gets on base four times•