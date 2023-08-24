Palacios went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Pirates.

Palacios has seen regular playing time in center field over the last week, and he's made the most of it, going 7-for-18 with three extra-base hits and six RBI through seven games. The rookie outfielder was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Aug. 17 after slashing .297/.315/.456 over 40 games following a trade from the Cleveland organization, where he held a .217/.348/.313 slash line over 56 contests with Triple-A Columbus this year. Palacios' hot bat has kept him in the lineup, but the impending returns of Nolan Gorman (back) and Lars Nootbaar (abdomen) could cause enough of a lineup shuffle to send him to the bench in the near future.