Palacios went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Baltimore.

Entering as a pinch-runner in the second inning for an injured Nolan Gorman, Palacios took advantage of the opportunity, blasting a pair of solo home runs. After going deep just once in his first 150 career at-bats, the 26-year-old outfielder launched homers in back-to-back plate appearances Tuesday. In limited action since getting promoted from the minors Aug. 16, Palacios has posted a slash line of .317/.349/.585 with two doubles, three home runs, eight RBI and one steal across 16 games.