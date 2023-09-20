Palacios went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Brewers.

Palacios has five homers this season, four of which have come over his last six games. The downside is those long balls are his only hits in his last nine contests. The 26-year-old outfielder is hitting .268 with 10 RBI, five runs scored, two doubles and a stolen base over 61 plate appearances in the majors this year.