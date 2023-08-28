Palacios is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.

Palacios will hit the bench after he started in center field six of the previous eight games while going 6-for-21 with a home run and five RBI over that stretch. Tommy Edman will patrol center field Monday, but both he and Palacios could see their opportunities in the outfield become more limited in the near future, as Lars Nootbaar (groin) could be a candidate to return from the 10-day injured list as soon as later this week.