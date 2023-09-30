Palacios went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 19-2 loss to the Reds.

Palacios' third-inning blast was the Cardinals' lone bright spot in an ugly loss. The outfielder has hit safely in five straight games, going 6-for-18 (.333) with a homer and three doubles in that span. For the season, he's at a .267/.304/.535 slash line with six homer, 16 RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases over 30 contests.