Palacios went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Orioles.

Palacios has homered three times over his last two games, so he may be disappointed that the Cardinals are done with Baltimore for the year. While he's primarily played in the outfield this season, he got the start and played the full game at second base Wednesday. With an outfield of Tyler O'Neill, Lars Nootbaar and Jordan Walker, Palacios would have a tough time carving out a role there, but Tommy Edman is a more experienced option at the keystone. Palacios is slashing .311/.340/.622 with four homers, nine RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base over 48 plate appearances -- manager Oliver Marmol may have to find room for the 26-year-old if he keeps hitting well.