St. Louis recalled Palacios from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

Palacios was acquired from the Guardians two months ago in exchange for cash considerations and had since registered an .876 OPS with five homers and three steals in 40 games with Memphis. The 25-year-old will step in as the Cardinals' fourth outfielder with Dylan Carlson (ankle/oblique) needing at least a couple more weeks of rest and rehab.