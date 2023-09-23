Palacios went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Padres.

Palacios has gone 3-for-10 with two RBI and three walks over his last four games. He continues to fill in for Tyler O'Neill (foot) in left field, allowing Palacios to see steady playing time. For the season, Palacios is slashing .266/.319/.531 with five home runs, 11 RBI, two steals and five runs scored through 70 plate appearances.