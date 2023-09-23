Palacios went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Padres.
Palacios has gone 3-for-10 with two RBI and three walks over his last four games. He continues to fill in for Tyler O'Neill (foot) in left field, allowing Palacios to see steady playing time. For the season, Palacios is slashing .266/.319/.531 with five home runs, 11 RBI, two steals and five runs scored through 70 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Goes yard in loss•
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Captures strong-side platoon role•
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Getting start in left field•
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Provides only run in win•
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Goes deep twice off bench•
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Batting leadoff Tuesday•