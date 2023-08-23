Palacios will start in center field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Palacios will crack the lineup for the fourth time in five games after going 3-for-9 with a home run and three RBI over his previous three contests. The 26-year-old's run as St. Louis' primary center fielder will mostly likely be short-lived, as Lars Nootbaar (abdomen) appears on track to return from the 10-day injured list Sunday when first eligible or shortly thereafter.