Palacios was traded to the Cardinals in exchange for cash considerations Friday.

After Palacios was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Sunday, the 26-year-old was dealt to St. Louis. The outfielder will report to Triple-A Memphis, while he replaces Tyler O'Neill (back) on the 40-man roster after O'Neill was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday. Palacios has yet to appear in a major-league contest this season, posting a .217 average with three homers, 28 RBI, 41 runs and six stolen bases over 217 at-bats in 56 games with Triple-A Columbus.