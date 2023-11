The Cardinals acquired O'Brien from the Mariners on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It's not clear what the Mariners received in return, but it likely will be cash or a player to be named later. O'Brien, 28, posted a dominant 2.29 ERA and 86:31 K:BB over 55 frames this season at Triple-A Tacoma. He's allowed two runs over 2.1 innings during his brief time at the major-league level.