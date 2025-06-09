Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Back with big club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals recalled O'Brien from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
O'Brien was sent down to Triple-A on Saturday but is back with the Cardinals ahead of their series opener against Toronto. O'Brien boasts a 6.23 ERA and 3:2 K:BB across 4.1 innings of work out of the St. Louis bullpen this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Back to minors after doubleheader•
-
Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Up as 27th man for doubleheader•
-
Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Brought up from minors•
-
Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Returns from elbow issue•