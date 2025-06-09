default-cbs-image
The Cardinals recalled O'Brien from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

O'Brien was sent down to Triple-A on Saturday but is back with the Cardinals ahead of their series opener against Toronto. O'Brien boasts a 6.23 ERA and 3:2 K:BB across 4.1 innings of work out of the St. Louis bullpen this season.

