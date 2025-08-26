O'Brien (2-0) blew a save but earned the victory over the Pirates on Monday, allowing one run on one hit and striking out one batter over 1.2 innings.

O'Brien entered with one out in the eighth inning after JoJo Romero allowed a pair of runners to reach base. O'Brien escaped the jam by inducing an inning-ending double play, and he returned for the ninth to try to finish off the save. However, the right-hander was unable to do so, giving up an RBI double after hitting a batter with a pitch. O'Brien did manage to limit the damage to that one run, and he was credited with the victory when Alec Burleson crushed a walk-off homer in the bottom of the frame. Despite the blown save, it's notable that O'Brien cleaned up Romero's small mess, as the pair has been working as co-closers since Ryan Helsley was dealt to the Mets at the trade deadline.