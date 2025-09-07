O'Brien earned the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Giants, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth.

With JoJo Romero being deployed in the eighth inning, the Cardinals turned to O'Brien -- who was credited with the win Saturday -- to close things out in the ninth. O'Brien gave up a single to open the inning, but he got out of the inning unscathed after getting Patrick Bailey to ground out into a double play. O'Brien has not yielded a run in nine of his last 10 outings and sports a 1.60 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 39.1 innings this season.