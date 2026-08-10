Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Cruises to 29th save

O'Brien recorded his 29th save Sunday against the Rockies, tossing a perfect ninth inning.

O'Brien was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning and made quick work of Colorado, retiring the side in order on just eight pitches. The right-hander has now delivered seven consecutive scoreless appearances while allowing only one hit during that stretch. Across 48 appearances this season, O'Brien owns a 3-4 record and 29 saves with a 3.21 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 48:29 K:BB over 47.2 innings.