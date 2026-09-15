O'Brien allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Monday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

It was another queasy performance for O'Brien, who put two on base and then unleashed a wild pitch that put them both in scoring position. He was able to get Christian Koss on a groundout to end the threat. O'Brien has 37 saves on the season, but he's converted just three of his six chances in September while allowing multiple baserunners four times in seven outings this month. Overall, O'Brien has a 4.13 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 62:28 K:BB across 61 innings.