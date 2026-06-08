Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Holds on for 17th save

O'Brien secured the save Sunday against the Reds, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

O'Brien did let the possible tying run get to the plate, but he was able to hang on for the save courtesy of a Blake Dunn flyout. The 31-year-old right-hander has been shaky at times as St. Louis' closer, though he's now collected three saves in a row and ranks second in the National League behind only Mason Miller in saves. Through 29.1 frames, O'Brien has a 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB while converting 17 of his 21 save chances.