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Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Nails down league-leading 22nd save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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O'Brien secured the save Saturday against the Cubs, allowing no runs on no hits and one walk in the ninth innings. He struck out one.

That makes it nine straight successful conversions in save situations for O'Brien, who's been pretty reliable as the St. Louis closer. Through 36.1 innings, the 31-year-old right-hander has a 3.72 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB with 22 saves in 26 opportunities. O'Brien now stands alone atop the National League for the lead in saves after entering Saturday in a three-way tie with Jhoan Duran and Mason Miller.

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