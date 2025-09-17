O'Brien picked up the save in Tuesday's 3-0 win against the Reds, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

With JoJo Romero once again handling the eighth, O'Brien was entrusted with a three-run lead in the ninth and made quick work of the heart of Cincinnati's order, needing just nine pitches to lock down his fifth save of the year. It marked the right-hander's third save in his last five appearances. The 30-year-old now sports a 2.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 41:20 K:BB across 43.1 innings this season.