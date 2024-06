O'Brien (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment Saturday at Double-A Springfield, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

O'Brien has been cleared for game action with Springfield after he threw live batting practice for the Cardinals' Double-A affiliate earlier this week. The right-hander has been on the shelf since March 31 with a forearm strain, so he'll presumably require multiple rehab outings in the minors before he's activated from the 60-day injured list.