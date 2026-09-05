O'Brien earned the save in Friday's 7-6 win over the Rockies after allowing one hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

A three-run go-ahead home run from Ivan Herrera allowed O'Brien the opportunity to earn the save in the bottom of the ninth, and the star closer didn't disappoint, getting the job done in 12 pitches (10 strikes). O'Brien worked through some trouble, though, as a throwing error in a pickoff attempt moved the potential tying run into scoring position after a single from TJ Rumfield, but he sealed the win by striking out Cole Carrigg. O'Brien bounced back after being tagged with a blown save Thursday against the Dodgers and has gone 12-for-14 in save chances since the All-Star break despite a 5.60 ERA.