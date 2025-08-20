O'Brien earned the save in a 7-4 win over the Marlins on Tuesday. He did not allow a hit but walked two and also struck out two in a scoreless inning.

O'Brien was called upon for the save chance after Jojo Romero pitched against the heart of the Marlins order in the eighth. Things did not begin well for O'Brien, who walked consecutive batters to open up the frame, but he rebounded with back-to-back strikeouts before getting a groundout to end the game. O'Brien now has two saves since the All-Star break to Romero's three as the two have formed a true closer committee following the departure of Ryan Helsley at the deadline. O'Brien has found his footing this season, posting a 1.56 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 34:17 K:BB in 34.2 innings.