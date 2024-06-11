O'Brien will throw a live BP session Tuesday at Double-A Springfield, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
O'Brien will face live hitters for the first time since going on the IL back in March after starting throwing off a mound in late May. The 29-year-old should be sent for a rehab assignment sometime soon, though it's unclear where that will begin.
